There's a lot to think about when planning your big day no matter where your wedding date falls on the calendar. But if it happens to be in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, you might be wondering what you should do. To prepare at that time or just drop the idea of ceremonies and postpone the functions. Among those who had to postpone their D-day was a Delhi-based couple Gazal Bawa and Hemant Virmani. They were getting married on April 10 in Bhimtal.

However, their friends left no stone unturned to cheer them up in this difficult time. Recently, the bride-to-be Gazal Bawa, posted a heart-warming video of her friends performing a virtual sangeet party for her and her fiance since their wedding got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

"Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn't take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these guys who made our day," she wrote along with the post.

The video of the virtual sangeet has since then gone viral. It begins with the friends dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi track ‘Na Dil De Pardesi Nu’ by Mohammed Siddiq and Ranjit Kaur.

Watch the video:

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020



Twitterati also praised the couple’s friends and hailed them for their sweet gesture. One of the users wrote, “Such a lovely gesture…Blessed to have such friends”. Another one replied, “Great job guys. Congratulations to the couple

Hope that everyone could get friends like you are having. Amazing..”