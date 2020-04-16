The ongoing lockdown over coronavirus has seen people try their hands at many different things, and while some have managed to master what they set out to do, others have, however, come out with hilarious results. One such person is Laura Daniel, a TV presenter and comedian from New Zealand, who tried her hand at baking a cake that resembled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Also Read - Coronavirus: New Zealand PM Acts After 'Idiot' Health Minister Violates Lockdown Rules

The whole incident started when Laura challenged Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry to a bake off with each baker having only 120 minutes to complete the challenge – without using flour. The other rule was that the cake had to be of an icon of New Zealand. While Hilary decided to do it in the shape of Aoraki/Mount Cook, Laura picked Jacinda Arden. Also Read - Ishita Dutta And Vatsal Seth Reveal Their Unique Stay at Home Activities

The results were not what Laura had expected, and while sharing a picture of it on her Instagram page, she apologised to Jacinda for how it turned out and praised Hilary for her efforts. Also Read - Watch | Maharashtra Cop Sings 'Zindagi Maut Na' To Persuade People to Stay at Home, Video Goes Viral

“They say don’t bake your Heroes. But I wanted to try anyway. I’m deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available… it’s made from another NZ icon lolly cake….Swipe to see my bake off competitor @hilary.barry produce a stunning Aoraki Mt Cook Pav. #NailedIt”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Daniel (@lauradaniel25) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:50am PDT

The post went viral on social media and Jacinda herself reacted to it good-naturedly, but some were a little more honest with their opinions.

One follower asked, “Did you use someone’s real dentures?”, as the teeth that Laura had used looked good enough to belong to somebody. Another one wrote, “At least we now know what our PM would look like if she had a crack habit”.

But whatever the reaction, most felt that Laura had won the competition hands down for creativity even if the cake looked, as most said, “terrifying”.