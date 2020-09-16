With the deadly coronavirus still wreaking havoc across the world, search giant Google on Wednesday shared a quirky and colourful doodle as a friendly reminder of the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google Dedicates Colourful Doodle to Honour Frontline Warriors

The animated Google Doodle features the letters, covered with face masks of different colours, and placed at a distance from each other, so as to depict social distancing. When one hovers over the cursor over the doodle, a message is displayed saying: “Wear a mask. Save lives: Help Stop Coronavirus,”

When you click on the doodle, you will be redirected to a page that displays Covid-19 prevention guidelines. This includes simple steps like, “Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance.”

Further, a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been mentioned: