Hyderabad: As the country struggles to keep coronavirus at bay, many citizens are doing their bit in the fight against the deadly Covid-19. One such example is of a woman police constable, serving as the security guard of Telangana Governor, who is now on a mission to stitch and distribute face masks. Also Read - Coronavirus: Pune Man 'Convicted', Fined Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Mask

The constable named, B. Amareswari gets off every alternate day, and she uses the time to stitch cloth masks at her house for distribution among those who either can’t afford face masks available in the market or not using them due to lack of awareness. Also Read - 'Back to Working': FM Sitharaman Tweets Picture of Her Wearing a Home-Made Mask

One of the five female security guards of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, she makes clothes from sarees and blouse pieces at her home in Katedan.

And her mother readily helps her in this endeavour.

“I stitch 200 to 250 masks every day. I have so far made 3,000 masks and my target is to reach 10,000 masks,” said the constable who feels happy to be able to make some contribution when many of her colleagues in the police force are in the frontline in combating coronavirus by strictly enforcing the lockdown.

“I go door to door in colonies near my house and give three masks to every household,” said Amareswari.

Not just that, she also uses the opportunity to give them tips on the precautions to be taken to protect themselves from COVID-19.

She said many families can’t buy masks sold for Rs 30 to 50 each in the market. “They can re-use our masks which are made of cotton cloth and are washable,” she said.