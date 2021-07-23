Ternate: A Covid-19 positive man hailing from Indonesia was caught red-handed after he wore a niqab and pretended to be his wife in order to board a plane. The passenger, who has been publicly identified only by the initials “DW,” boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate while wearing a niqab that covered him from head to toe, reported Daily Mail. He also carried fake IDs and a negative PCR test result, according to Indonesian authorities.Also Read - Indira Gandhi's Typewritten Letter To JRD Tata Goes Viral, Industrialist Harsh Goenka Says 'Sheer Class!'

He successfully navigated security checks at the airport and managed to board the plane. However, his trick didn’t last long as a flight attendant blew his cover. She reportedly told authorities that she saw ‘DW’ go into an airplane bathroom, then come out wearing men’s clothes instead of the niqab. Airport bosses in Ternate detained him once he disembarked from the plane. When the police took him for a COVID-19 test, it came back positive.

Notably, his wife had tested negative for COVID-19 so he tried to use her ID and negative PCR results to travel.

“He bought the plane ticket with his wife’s name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife’s name. All documents are under his wife’s name,” Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing.