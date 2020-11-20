In order to demonstrate how coronavirus affects a person’s sense of taste and smell, a 30-year-old New Jersey man filmed himself eating pungent and sour food items like raw onion, sardines, a shot of lemon juice and many others. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: When Will Oxford Vaccine be Available in India? How Much Will it Cost? All You Need to Know

Recently, Russell Donnelly, found himself unable to smell or taste following which he got a test for coronavirus that came back positive. However, his friends found it hard to believe that he couldn't taste anything, so he decided to show them and others on TikTok by participating in a trend called the "Covid taste test."

"I am currently COVID positive and I can't taste anything. Everyone keeps telling me to try to eat some nasty stuff. But I don't have any nasty stuff at my house so I figured I would just eat some stuff that would be strong or pungent," Donnelly says in the video.

In the video, he is seen eating a raw onion and garlic paste and drinking a shot of lemon juice, but has no reaction on his face and says that he can’t taste anything. Further, he also consumes mustard sauce, a mix of balsamic and apple cider vinegar and wasabi but all of those items have no affect on his taste buds.

He concluded the video by eating a spoonful of garlic paste and saying, “This is a crazy virus.” The clip has since gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 17m times.