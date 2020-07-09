After the social distancing Tuk Tuk and the wooden plank delivering coffee in a contactless manner amid the coronavirus pandemic, we now have a COVID umbrella. A man grabbed eyeballs on Twitter not for stepping out without a face mask but for his ingenious corona invention. Also Read - Man Creates Cuddle Curtain to Hug His Grandmom During COVID-19 Pandemic, Earns Praise From Anand Mahindra

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the viral video featuring a man walking around with an umbrella in held over his head and no face mask guarding him against the airborne virus. A woman crosses him and sneezes suddenly but the man readily gives a jilt to his umbrella which drops a plastic curtain around him immediately.

Taken aback, the woman touches the curtain to see the man smiling securely from inside while a dog runs around it. Harsh captioned the video, “Covid umbrella #CoronaInnovation (sic)”

Going gaga over the same, the Twitterati flooded the comments section with admiration. While one gave a thumbs up and wrote, “Marvellous new normal life Harshji (sic)”, another commented, “What an innovation. LOL (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

At the time of filing this story, the video had grossed close to 50k views on Twitter while still going strong.