Gurgaon: With India facing a second major wave of coronavirus, experts are currently considering vaccination as the strongest way to stop the pandemic. However, many people are still wary of taking the Covid-19 vaccine, prompting authorities and businesses to chalk out unique ways to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Last week, reports surfaced that the goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot is offering nose pins made of gold to women and hand blenders to men getting vaccine doses at their vaccination camp. Now, according to a Business Insider report, a restaurant in Gurgaon’s Gold Road is even giving out free beer if you show up with your vaccination card.

Notably, Gurgaon’s Indian Grill Room, has started a new campaign called ‘Celebrate your vaccination with Indian Grill Room’ to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated. All you need to do is to show up at the place with your vaccine card and in return, you will be served beer free of cost. The offer which started on on April 5, 2021 will go on till the entire week.

Meanwhile, an organisation called Jaan Vision in Rajkot district of Gujarat, is providing free food to those who get vaccinated. “We’re providing breakfast, lunch, dinner so people don’t stress about having to work after going home. They can relax here,” an organiser told ANI.

Many such freebies by organisations are being offered across India in a hope to boost the rate at which people are being vaccinated in India–because more Covid cases carry the fear of an impending lockdown, which can seriously hamper profits of businesses, which had just started to revive.

India on Friday recorded an all-time high of 1, 31,968 single-day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours. This took the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,30,60,542, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,19,13,292, while the death toll climbed to 1,67,642.