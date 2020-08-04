Despite awareness programmes and repeated instructions by governments all over the world, there are still some people who don’t take coronavirus seriously and refuse to follow the necessary precautions. Also Read - Lab Technician in Maharashtra Takes Vaginal Swab From Woman For Covid-19 Test, Booked For Rape

In one such incident that went out of control, a woman in Australia allegedly smashed a police officer’s head onto a concrete slab after being asked why she wasn’t wearing a face mask. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shows How to Wear a Mask Correctly

As per Melbourne police, two female police officers approached a 38-year-old woman, who was not wearing a face covering, near a shopping centre in Frankston on Monday evening. On being asked the question, the woman lashed out at the two female cops, pushed one officer and struck the other in the head. Some of the policewoman’s hair was also ripped out during the incident. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic Likely to End up Increasing Global Burden of Plastic Pollution

“After a confrontation and being assaulted by that woman, those police officers went to ground and there was a scuffle. During that scuffle, this 38-year-old woman smashed the head of the policewoman several times into a concrete area on the ground,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said in a press conference on Tuesday, as reported by The Age.

“That behaviour is just totally unacceptable. That’s someone who thinks they’re above the law,” he further said.

This 26-year-old Constable returned to the station concussed and missing a clump of hair.

Because she asked someone to wear a mask.

She and many others are sacrificing their safety for our safety.#protectourprotectors #springst #tpav #covid19 #covid19aus #COVID19Vic cases pic.twitter.com/Bdjve1YJWR — TPAV (@PoliceAssocVIC) August 4, 2020

The 26-year-old female Victoria Police officer suffered significant head injuries and was treated at Frankston Hospital before being released. She is currently recovering at home after suffering a concussion.

Police have charged the alleged attacker with nine offences, including two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of recklessly causing injury. The woman was also fined $200 for breaching coronavirus restrictions by not wearing a face mask or covering.