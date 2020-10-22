The deadly coronavirus has changed the world forever, disrupted lives and families everywhere, but still, there are a few people who refuse to take it seriously. In one such instance, a man in Ireland threw a huge tantrum and smashed dozens of liquor bottles after being asked to wear a mask! Covidiot, much? Also Read - Benefits of Raw Turmeric in COVID-19: Here's How Kachi Haldi Builds Immunity, Helps in Recovery Especially During This Season

Footage of the incident shows the man dressed in a black hooded jacket and grey sweatpants, smashing wine and liquor bottles at a Tesco store in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland, on October 21. Dozens of liquor bottles are seen broken on the ground while he continues breaking all the bottles from the shelves while staring directly at the onlookers. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Roshan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hoping Next Test Comes Out Negative

“A very sad day watching all the whiskey and wine gone to waste,” wrote Martin Quinn, who recorded this video. Also Read - Travel News: Central Government Makes Graded Relaxation in Visa and Travel Restrictions, All You Need to Know

Watch the video here:

Man smashes countless bottles from Tesco booze aisle after being asked to wear a mask in the Drogheda store https://t.co/GZbC3TFvu5 pic.twitter.com/Gta9oisSld — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 22, 2020

In a statement, Tesco said, “We confirm that there was an incident at our Drogheda West Street store on Wednesday. The shop is functioning normally after the incident. An investigation by An Garda Síochána is now underway and we apologize to all customers who were in the store when this happened.”

After the ruckus, 33-year-old Graham McCormack was charged with causing criminal damage to several bottles of whiskey and wine. Local reports said the man refused bail terms, which included staying away from all Tesco locations in the country and remaining sober, and was set to appear in court on October 23.

He has also been ordered to receive a psychiatric evaluation by Judge Eirinn McKiernan.