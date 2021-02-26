Cow Catwalk Viral Video: You must have seen thousands of models walking the ramp, but have you ever seen a cow showing off its enviable strut? Recently, a cow was seen walking on a road with utmost swag and style, just like a model does on a ramp. It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the clip has amused people on the internet and is going viral. In the video, the brown and white cow is seen walking in the middle of the road and shaking its head, while other cows are seen walking behind it. The adorable video has made people laugh, with many funnily comparing the cow to supermodels. Also Read - Cute Cow Baby Viral Video Will Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues | Watch Awwdorable Video
Watch the cow catwalk video which is going viral:
Though it’s not known why the cow was walking in this particular manner, some people on the internet have pointed out it is because of some injury or infection. While we aren’t exactly sure if this is true, we hope that the cow is doing fine.
Well, watching such animal videos not just make you feel good, but also reduces stress. Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress. So, what are you waiting for?