Washington: While examining leftover baggage at Washington Dulles International Airport, the US Customs and Border Protection agents found something unusual in one of the them–cow dung. Turns out the cow dung cakes was found in a leftover baggage which belonged to a passenger from India. Notably, cow dung cakes are prohibited in the US as they are considered to be potential carriers of the foot and mouth disease. As a result, they were destroyed, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Monday. Also Read - Viral Video: Birthday Boy Tied With Ropes, Friends Throw Colours & Cow Dung on Him | Watch

“That is not a typo. CBP agriculture specialists found two cow dung cakes in a suitcase that was left behind after passengers from an Air India flight cleared CBP’s inspection station on April 4,” a media release said on Monday.

“Foot and Mouth Disease is one of the animal diseases that livestock owners dread most, has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission,” Keith Fleming, acting director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore field office said in a statement.

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Cow dung has also been reportedly used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial and as fertilizer. Despite these alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth disease, the CBP said.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a worldwide concern as it can spread widely and rapidly and causes significant economic losses to livestock populations.

(With PTI inputs)