Cow Gets Angry On Girl Making Dance Reel In Front Of It. Viral Video Will Make You LOL

She starts doing the steps of the viral trend to the song Calm Down by Selena Gomez.

Trending News: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges.

A video is going viral on social media that has left netizens in splits where a girl can be seen annoying a cow by making a dance reel in front of it. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘ rjkisnaa’ who dubbed it with hilarious audio. It has received over a million views and 253k likes.

In the video, a girl dressed in T-shirt and track pants can be seen filming behind a cow calf. She starts doing the steps of the viral trend to the song Calm Down by Selena Gomez. The cow is losing its patience while watching the girl being annoying when it just wants to be in peace. The calf becomes angry and runs towards the girl to attack her but she backs away in time. Clearly, the cow wasn’t impressed with her dancing and she needs to work on the moves.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF COW GETTING ANGRY ON DANCING GIRL HERE:

