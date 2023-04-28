Home

Cow Gives Birth To Calf With Striking Resemblance To Lion In MP’s Raisen

Bhopal: Nature has its own way to surprise us and sometimes a few rare and unexpected occurrence have made people and even doctors scratch their heads. Such an incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district where a cow gave birth to a calf that bore sticking resemblance to a lion cubs.

After the news of the incredible event spread in the area, a wave of excitement was noticed among the villagers who queued up at farmer Natthulal Shilpkar’s place to have a look at the animal.

According to a reports, the veterinary department said that it occurred due to defect in the uterus of the cow. Although the calf was initially healthy, it tragically passed away within thirty minutes of being born.

Veterinarian NK Tiwari said that the cow has given birth to this type of calf due to a defect in pregnancy. Tiwari said that this is not a miracle of nature. “Such a problem comes due to the fetus not developing properly.”

People from far-off places of Gorkha village visited in large numbers to see the lion-shaped dead calf.

