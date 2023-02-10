Home

Hug A Cow This Valentine’s Day, Says Govt Body. Twitter Cracks Up

Twitter had a field day after the Animal Welfare Board of India, a government body, has urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

As per the Animal Welfare Board, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase "individual and collective happiness".(Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Are you looking for a special getaway or have that special dinner with your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Well, you may also want to reconsider your plan if you are an animal lover. The Animal Welfare Board of India, a government body, has urged people to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine’s Day.

“We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” the Animal Welfare Board said in a statement.

As per the Animal Welfare Board, owing to its immense benefits, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase “individual and collective happiness”. “Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy,” the statement added.

This issue with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairyin, the statement added.

Twitter had a field day after the government body urged everyone to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on Valentine’s Day. Several people took to social media to share hilarious memes and videos on ‘Cow Hug Day’.

Cow Hug Day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qj9wFmP9IE — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 8, 2023

കാലത്തിന് മുന്നേ സഞ്ചരിച്ച റീൽ Happy Cow Hug day pic.twitter.com/OmtaYl9fxb — Godfather 💙 (@orgasamist) February 8, 2023

