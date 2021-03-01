Cow in car viral video: When there is no visible solution for a problem, the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad‘ always works! Normally, you must have seen people using a trolley or auto to transport animals from one place to another. However, in a video going viral, a man is seen using a car to carry a cow and the animal also seems to be enjoying the journey. In the video, a cow is seen hanging its neck out of the 7 seater car while the man is seen handling it. The funny video was captured by a person sitting in another car, which is now being widely shared on social media platforms. Also Read - Cow Catwalk Viral Video: Cow Walks Like a Model in Middle of The Road, Amuses The Internet | Watch

The car is also heavily-laden with luggage and many people are pictured sitting in the car. This hilarious video was shared by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan who captioned the video as, ”The most solid jugaad ever.”

Watch the video here:

As of now, it’s not clear from where the video has originated. Nevertheless, the video has amused netizens, who have been pouring a lot of comments on the video. The video has also got more than 200 retweets and more than 2000 likes. See some of the reactions here:

