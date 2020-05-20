In a shocking incident of no respect for the living and the dead, the bodies of migrant workers who died in Auraiya accident on Saturday morning, were loaded in open trucks from Uttar Pradesh and sent across to Jharkhand along with other stranded labourers. The bodies were sent inside black plastic bags and placed on ice slabs that melted on the way. Also Read - 'Disgusting Politics...by BJP, Congress,' Mayawati's Attack Over Migrants' Crisis

At 3:30 AM on Saturday, nearly 26 migrant workers lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in Auraiya in the accident when two trucks —one coming from Punjab and another from Rajasthan — collided on the highway. Out of the 26 deceased, 11 were the natives of Bokaro district in Jharkhand who were coming to the state. Just a day after the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government arranged 3 trucks to send back the bodies along with the survivors to Jharkhand. Also Read - Kashmiri Migrants in Andhra Pradesh Charged Rs 1.8 Lakh For Bus Ride Till Station Despite CM's Orders, Ram-Laxman Come to Rescue

Enraged at this step taken by the UP government, Twitterati called out the “shameful” act. Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user wrote, “A country where cows have more respect than human beings! (sic)”, another tweeted, “Dead bodies or living bodies, for the UP government it does not make a difference. That’s why both were sent together. The dead were sent with migrants in open trucks (sic)” and yet another lashed, “UP Government sends Dead Bodies with Migrants in Open Truck… Isn’t it shameful? #GareebVirodhiBJP (sic).” Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border is Still Closed, But You Can Travel to These States if You Have E-Pass

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

A country where cows have more respect than human beings! https://t.co/bDZ8k3IlYE — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 19, 2020

Dead bodies or living bodies, for the UP government it does not make a difference. That’s why both were sent together. The dead were sent with migrants in open trucks. pic.twitter.com/kYsnpZb2fy — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) May 19, 2020

UP Government sends Dead Bodies with Migrants in Open Truck… Isn’t it shameful?#GareebVirodhiBJP#आदित्यनाथ_का_अत्याचार pic.twitter.com/VzFliUxLqS — Abhishek Chaudhari (@abhismart780) May 19, 2020

What have they achieved precisely? Sending dead bodies with the living or in open truck, closing borders to thousands of migrant labourers and neither managing transport for them nor allowing anyone else to, or developing their skills to travel through rivers?? — M16t¢r#8 (@czar57159071) May 20, 2020

What have we become??? These authorities who sent d trucks with dead bodies back should be first whipped hard & jailed… heartless creatures! #Uttarpradesh #Jharkhand https://t.co/0w64VGYZe9 — Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) May 20, 2020

These dead bodies (UP was sending bodies of workers killed in #AuraiyaAccident home. Bags of plastic on ice slabs in open truck) aren’t going to get votes for Modi & Yogi that’s why treated like this. #SharamKaro #आदित्यनाथ_का_अत्याचार pic.twitter.com/EWhRWlQUGW — Mshaikh (@Mshaikh81697914) May 20, 2020

#आदित्यनाथ_का_अत्याचार

UP Sends Dead Bodies With Migrants In Open trucks. Yogi Adityanath could do with some empathy right now #आदित्यनाथ_का_अत्याचार #resign_yogi — Md Adnan Ansari (@MdAdnan76761393) May 20, 2020

It seems like there is a competition among politicians and higher authorities of who can be more inhumane?https://t.co/fw9wM5Nsvw — Sk (@GulrezShagufa) May 20, 2020

Wtf is wrong with people? How many departments are involved when accident happens? Govt,IAS officers running the show, other junior officials, police, hospital staff ….all like all in #Auraiya have dead souls. #UttarPradesh Watch the video on @ndtv https://t.co/nCnXohjaTn — Amrita S Anand (@amyanand) May 20, 2020

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed shock and concern after visuals of injured migrant workers travelling in an open truck with tarpaulin-wrapped dead bodies in Uttar Pradesh surfaced on social media. “This inhumane treatment of our migrant workers could possibly be avoided. I request @UPGovt & Office of @NitishKumar’ji to arrange suitable transportation of the deceased bodies till Jharkhand border & we will ensure adequate dignified arrangements to their homes in Bokaro,” Soren said in a tweet.