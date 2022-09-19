Craze To Grow Taller: The desire to look beautiful and better than others has now reached to increase the height through surgery. This craze is more visible among software engineers of tech companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta. With this operation, the length of the legs can be increased from 3 to 6 inches, reports Dainik Bhaskar.Also Read - Jaipur Boy Bags Rs 38 Lakh For Finding A Bug In Instagram. Here's How

"I have enough tech patients to start a tech company," laughs Kevin Debiparshad, who founded Limbplastx, a height-enhancing operation. At present 20 patients are in line for the operation. I received the highest number of employees from Microsoft while many software engineers from Google, Amazon, and Facebook have also undergone this operation. Most operations were conducted in the Corona period.

The whole process of operation

First, the doctor breaks the thigh bone of the patient, then put metal nails in it. It can be adjusted. These metal nails are gradually lengthened with a magnetic remote control for up to three months after the operation. After this, it takes months for the bones to become strong. A software engineer who underwent the operation told that he stayed at home for three months after the operation.

Bones are weakened by the operation

The surgeon says that he does not recommend any athlete to have this operation to increase height. This increases the length, but the bones become weak. There may be difficulty in the future. Even the people undergoing the operation usually do not mention it to anyone.

Height increases from 3 to 6 inches

About Rs 60 lakh are being spent on this operation to increase height. The surgeon says that with this operation, the height can be increased from 3 to 6 inches. It’s not hard to spend that much money for the employees of big tech companies who live and work in Las Vegas. That’s why most tech workers are getting this operation done.

More craze in men than women

Kevin says- Mostly men are getting this operation done. The number of women is very less. The operation is expensive so only the rich are doing this operation, but they are from different professions. Apart from software engineers, CEOs of some companies, film actors and finance professionals form the clientele.