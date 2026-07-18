Creepiest Job? Japan is paying people to spend a night in haunted house for Rs 31000; Here’s why

A jiko bukken is a house or apartment where someone died in unfortunate circumstances, such as suicide, murder, a deadly fire, or a "lonely death."

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Japan has come up with an unusual way to help sell or rent homes that people believe are haunted. Special investigators are now being hired to spend an entire night inside these houses to show that there is no paranormal activity. The service costs 88,000 yen (around Rs 31,000) for each property. If the investigators do not experience anything unusual, their report can help reassure potential buyers or tenants.

The idea is mainly being used for “jiko bukken”, a term used in Japan for properties linked to tragic incidents. Thousands of such homes remain vacant because many people are unwilling to live in them due to their past.

A jiko bukken is a house or apartment where someone died in unfortunate circumstances, such as suicide, murder, a deadly fire, or a “lonely death”—when an elderly person dies alone and the body is discovered only after several days or weeks.

One example is a two-storey house in Yokohama that has reportedly been empty for more than five years. Even though the building can be renovated and is suitable for living, its history has made it difficult to find a buyer.

Kazutoshi Kodama, president of property management company Kachimode, said many people in Japan believe that places connected to death bring bad luck or are spiritually unclean. Because of these beliefs, many avoid entering such properties, making them difficult to sell or rent.

How does it work?

As per a report in TOI, To make buyers and tenants feel more comfortable, property management company Kachimode offers a special overnight inspection for homes believed to be haunted. As part of the service, investigators stay inside the property from 10 pm to 6 am. During the inspection, they use video cameras, audio recorders, thermal imaging devices, electromagnetic field detectors and other equipment to monitor changes in temperature, humidity, air pressure and noise.

The aim is to check whether the house has been properly restored after the incident and to see if there is any sign of unusual or unexplained activity.

The inspection costs 88,000 yen (around Rs 31,000). After completing the overnight stay, the company prepares a detailed report that property owners and real estate agents can show to potential buyers or tenants to assure them that nothing unusual was found.

Do the investigators ever find anything unusual?

According to Kodama, there have been a few cases where equipment behaved unexpectedly, such as cameras shutting down or microphones stopping without any clear reason.

However, he said these incidents are rare and usually cannot be repeated during later inspections. In most cases, investigators do not find any evidence of paranormal activity.

He added that a small number of properties continue to receive reports of unexplained events, making them much harder to rent or sell.

Why are these houses sold at much lower prices?

Under Japanese law, real estate agents must tell buyers and tenants if a property has a history involving a death or another tragic incident.

There are also websites that list these homes and explain why they are considered “stigmatized properties.”

Because of this, owners often have to lower rents or selling prices to attract buyers. In large cities, rents may be reduced by around 30%, while in smaller towns the discount can reach 50%.

Some of these homes remain empty for a long time.