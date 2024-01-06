By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cricket in Dhoti-Kurta: Unique Tournament Organised In Bhopal, Winning Team To Visit Ayodhya
Watch Players Sporting Dhoti-Kurta Play Cricket In Bhopal, Winning Team To Visit Ayodhya.
Bhopal: A unique cricket tournament has been organised by Sanskriti Bachao Manch in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where players are participating in it donning ‘dhoti’ and ‘kurta’ instead of jerseys and lowers. Another interesting aspect of the tournament is that the commentary is being conducted not in Hindi or English but in the Sanskrit language. A total of 12 teams participated in this tournament. The players of the winning team will be taken to Ayodhya for a cultural visit by the Culture Preservation Platform.
Trending Now
Watch the Video Here
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.