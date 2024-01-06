Home

Cricket in Dhoti-Kurta: Unique Tournament Organised In Bhopal, Winning Team To Visit Ayodhya

Bhopal: A unique cricket tournament has been organised by Sanskriti Bachao Manch in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where players are participating in it donning ‘dhoti’ and ‘kurta’ instead of jerseys and lowers. Another interesting aspect of the tournament is that the commentary is being conducted not in Hindi or English but in the Sanskrit language. A total of 12 teams participated in this tournament. The players of the winning team will be taken to Ayodhya for a cultural visit by the Culture Preservation Platform.

