Mutton curry, fresh rotis and no table: Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan enjoy a floor-side Indian meal in Kolkata | WATCH

Sitting casually on the floor, cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan tucked into a plate of homemade mutton curry and fresh rotis. The food was prepared by JTC (Joy Tara Caterers), and Suryakumar looked happy with the spread.

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Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan were seen eating mutton curry in Kolkata. Image Credit: jtc_by_manik_pradhan/Instagram

Away from the fearless shot-making he is famous for, Suryakumar Yadav recently offered fans a glimpse of a much simpler side. The Indian star was seen enjoying a hearty home-cooked meal with Sarfaraz Khan and others after leading Mumbai to a seven-wicket win over Hyderabad in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener on November 14.

Suryakumar smashed a blistering unbeaten 60 off 21 balls at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. After the match, the star batter was seen swapping the cricket field for a simple home-style meal of mutton curry and fresh rotis.

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No fancy table, no fuss: he plonked himself down on the floor with a plate of homemade mutton curry and fresh rotis. JTC (Joy Tara Caterers) had cooked the meal, and Suryakumar looked perfectly happy with it.

In his Instagram video, he gave a shout-out to Manik bhai and the crew behind the food, making a point of mentioning that everything was homemade. Suryakumar can be seen on the floor next to Sarfaraz Khan, seemingly in a kitchen, pointing at a very tempting mutton curry. The camera then swings over to someone rolling out rotis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manik Pradhan (@jtc_by_manik_pradhan)

“Manik bhai is sitting here. He is making mutton for us today. Dada is rolling the dough here. He is making hot roti on the stove. JTC by Manik bhai. He has made food for us. It is home-cooked and I like it this way,” Suryakumar said. Agreeing with Suryakumar, Sarfaraz added that the food was so good he did not feel like talking and just wanted to eat.

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He said, “The food is so good that I don’t feel like talking. I feel like eating. Thank you, dada.” The relaxed setting, fresh rotis straight from the stove, and Suryakumar enjoying the meal with his teammates offered fans a different glimpse of the cricket star away from the stadium lights, cameras and big-match pressure.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered 27 million views online and struck a chord with cricket fans as well. One of the users commented, “Boys after winning the World Cup as a captain!!” Meanwhile another wrote, “What a men he is never seen him complaining about anything i want to see him in indian team again he deserve much more respect”

A third user wrote, “I don’t think Indian Cricket has ever seen a captain who is so simple.

Aur yeh world cup winning captain hai, socho. Love you SKY.” Another user wrote, “Never skip low quality videos.. Hats off to my such a humble and down to earth cricketer SKY.”

“Peak sunday experience with homies before Covid,” another user said. A captain who never lost any series or tournament. Not a single one.”