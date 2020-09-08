Amid a war of words between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, the actress has been granted Y category security by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), ahead of her visit to Mumbai. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Y+ Category: What Are X, Y and Z Security in India? | All You Need to Know

Notably, she is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos.

However, the move has met with criticism as fans, politicians and celebrities alike have called it a ‘criminal waste of taxpayers’ money. Many fumed at the fact that the government used the taxpayer’s money to provide security to a movie star based on a few controversial tweets. They lamented that the money should instead have been used for more crucial matters.

Raising questions over MHA’s decision, Mahua Moitra wrote, ”Why are Bollywood Twitterati getting Y+ security when India has police to population ratio of 138 per lakh & ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries? No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister?

Here are other reactions:

Why are Bollywood twitterati getting Y+ security when India has a police to population ratio of 138 per lakh & ranks 5th lowest globally among 71 countries?

No better use of resources, Mister Home Minister? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 7, 2020

Just checking, is it going out my taxes? https://t.co/z6xYxXPqEv — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 7, 2020

I don’t see why tax payers like me should pay for Ms Ranaut’s security. Was a threat perception audit carried out before @PMOIndia generously gave her “Y” category security. I hope Ranaut will reimburse the tax payers for it. 1/2 — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) September 7, 2020

As per Bhakts & Modia spending money on JNU & lowering its Fees was a waste of Tax payers money But Providing Y+ security to Kangana on Tax payers money is a Masterstroke. Gajab Hypocrisy — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 7, 2020

So tax payers money is clearly going into gutter.

India has worst performing economy, 2nd highest COVID cases, all govt assets being sold, high unemployment, high poverty……. BUT ye madam ko tax payers money se Y security.

Government priorities 👏👏🙏 https://t.co/UgBu3ps7i6 — Tisha Mishra🇮🇳 (@TishaMishra_) September 7, 2020

How much a Y category security cost to a tax payers pocket when GDP is -23.9%? Any guess? — 𝐗 𝐀 𝐕 𝐈 𝐄 𝐑 (@anjilikkan) September 7, 2020

Congratulations Kangana for exercising Y+ security on tax payers money. Usually, people become MP's and then get this facility. But now people like you will avail this security and become a MP. Baki, MP ban kar bhi kaam hate mongering hi karna hai tumhe, don't forget the roots. — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) September 7, 2020

Long back Kangana worried about a bus because tax payer's money was involved in it. She should now refuse to take Y+ security from tax payers money and gift a bus to the state. — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) September 7, 2020

@AmitShah sit why Y security to @KanganaTeam at tax payers cost ?? We have covid , China , Pakistan to deal with. Tax payers money has to be put to good use. — preeti (@preeti_s7) September 8, 2020

JNU is a waste of Tax payers money but providing Y+ security cover to Kangana on Tax payers money is a Masterstroke. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) September 8, 2020

I, being tax payer why should pay for Ms Ranaut’s security. Was a threat perception audit carried out before @PMOIndia generously gave her “Y” category security. I hope Ranaut will reimburse the tax payers for it? Shame on Modi who is allowing waste of public money for bizarre — ѕαмιя® (@SonicSamir) September 8, 2020

Remember Padmavat? Karni Sena threatened to chop off #DeepikaPadukone‘s nose! Was she offered any security? Now tax payers money will be spend to provide Y+ security to Kangana. Why is this special treatment for #castiest_kangana #boycott_kangana pic.twitter.com/MDS2SOwNNU — Mohammed Azhar (@Mohammeazharman) September 8, 2020

Amid the ongoing backlash, a Twitter user said that instead of Kangana, Swara Bhasker should have gotten such security given that she regularly receives the vilest and most vulgar threats. However, the actress responded that she would rather want taxpayers’ money to be used for real issues.

“Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues. like development.. or malnutrition,” Swara tweeted.

🙂 🙂 🙂 Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I’d rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🤓🤓 https://t.co/FydU9rh56U — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2020

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government depending on the threat perception to the person.