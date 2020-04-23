Kolkata: While the absolute necessity to remain indoors has taken a toll on global economy and brought life to a standstill, it has unintentionally brought about an unexpected change in our Nature and Environment. Recently, various instances of Nature reclaiming itself has come to the fore and now after years, Gangetic Dolphins have been spotted from the ghats of Kolkata. Also Read - After Dolphins, Pink Flamingos Return to Mumbai in Huge Numbers as India Continues to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Viral Video

The sightings of these rare South Asian River Dolphins has come as a wonderful surprise for environmentalists, who are attributing low water pollution levels as the reason. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, March 22: Juhi Chawla Posts Video of Dolphins Returning to Mumbai Sea as Coronavirus Shutdown Leads to Better Environment

As per a report in The Times of India, the water quality in the river Hoogly has significantly improved due to reduced pollution caused by relentless industrial activity and lesser human activities. Wildlife enthusiasts and photographers have allegedly spotted the endangered mammals in areas like Babughat and in city outskirts.

Well, around 30 years ago, it was a normal thing for Gangetic dolphins to be spotted at ghats of Kolkata, but due to increased water pollution, these sightings became almost rare.

After years, the South Asian River Dolphin, commonly known as Ganges Dolphin, has been spotted from different ghats in Kolkata. These mammals, the only freshwater dolphins in the world, have been categorised as 'critically endangered' and have not been seen near Kolkata for years pic.twitter.com/o9HLnz2g5h — Shiksha IAS Academy (@ias_shiksha) April 22, 2020

The global population of Gangetic dolphins is barely between 1,200 to 1,800.

Well, amid the lockdown these animals are being seen in parts where they were not seen earlier due to human activities. Last month, dolphins were also spotted off Mumbai coast after the lockdown was implemented in India.

Same is the case in Bihar, where Gangetic dolphins have become more visible in the Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary.