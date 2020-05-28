Enraged at the ‘deafening silence from the liberal side’, Twitter users called out Mumbai Police’s gag order to criminalise criticism of Uddhav Thackeray‘s Shiv Sen-led government in Maharashtra. The Mumbai Police Commisionerate had issued the gag order on Saturday, May 23, atop the prevailing section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), along with regulations on social media usage. Also Read - Haryana Govt Issues Order to ‘Completely Seal’ Border With Delhi Over Coronavirus Fear

Signed by deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police, Pranaya Ashok, the order was stated to be effective from May 25 to June 8. A report in The Wire claimed that as per the police, it was issued to deal with the “animosity created in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic”. Hence, in the times of coronavirus, it has specifically directed legal action against those criticising the state and its functioning. Also Read - 'Orders From God': 72-Year-Old Odisha Priest Dreams Human Sacrifice Will Ward Off Coronavirus, Chops Off Man’s Head Inside Temple

Among other directives, the order “prohibits any person inciting mistrust towards government functionaries and their actions taken in order to prevent spread of the COVID- 19 virus and thereby causing danger to human health or safety or a disturbance to the public tranquillity” and the violator will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read - A ‘Very Bad Gift’ From China, Says Donald Trump on Origin of Coronavirus

This comes as an addition to the prohibitory orders that have been ongoing in Mumbai for close to three decades, ever since 1992-93 when communal violence broke in the city. Dissemination of fake news, incorrect information and other objectionable content on various social media platforms are some of the issues listed under the current gag order as faced by the state.

Pouring their outrage on Twitter, while one user wrote, “Its time to walk the talk @AUThackeray . While you’re handling the crisis well IMO this is unacceptable. Hope alliance partners can force the hand of the govt in regard to this ?”, another tweeted, “This what happening in Maharashtra. Not a word from news media” and yet another lashed, “The desire to be a little despot runs deep among politicians of all ideologies. Everyone wants a police state.” sic

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

https://t.co/mj4N6SAnEJ

Its time to walk the talk @AUThackeray. While you’re handling the crisis well IMO this is unacceptable. Hope alliance partners can force the hand of the govt in regard to this ? — Mahitha | మహిత (@mahiitha24) May 28, 2020

RT rohini_sgh: Mumbai police has issued an order where criticising government is a crime. The desire to be a little despot runs deep among politicians of all ideologies. Everyone wants a police state. https://t.co/o9pSwlrUSE — سومیت سریواستوو (رودر) (@somitsrivastav) May 28, 2020

Deafening silence on this from the liberal side…. https://t.co/kgrRoxCaox — United Fan (@SolskjaerTime) May 28, 2020

This power seriously takes you to another world. Why don’t they declare themselves a tyrant, why hiding under the name of democracy. It’s no more a democracy. Mumbai Police Issues Gag Order, Declares Criticising Government a Crime https://t.co/0BS8mZWRO2 — Ataul Haque (@atauldilse) May 28, 2020

RIP freedom of speech and expression. pic.twitter.com/L1r2V119UK — Swapnith (@swapnithraj) May 28, 2020

Can a Govt “officially” gag people like this in a democracy? Dissent is a fundamental pillar of a thriving democracy. Honest criticism should be welcome by any wise ruler. Hope no other state govt emulates them & makes things worse!#BestCM https://t.co/mpjG4SfuIA — Dr.Indranil Khan M.D. (@Indranil_Khan) May 28, 2020

Don’t rest your hopes on ANY political party. They are all illiberal and statist. Especially when drunk on power. It is easy to appear virtuous when in opposition.https://t.co/kCG1vOUYlC — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) May 27, 2020

When it comes to authoritarian rule, no party, Govt is behind. https://t.co/bimxsc4eeU — Kal Phir Aayega (@HARYANVITAU2) May 28, 2020

The Maharashtra government is fighting multiple battles currently. Not only is it burdened with the responsibility of checking the COVID-19 crisis as the state is the worst-hit in the country, but also countering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is seeking to corner the government over the pandemic. Although, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed speculations that the Opposition was trying to destabilise the government.