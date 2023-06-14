Home

Crocodile Beaten To Death In Bihar’s Vaishali After It Devoured 14-Year-Old Boy

Ankit Kumar, 14, was attacked by a crocodile and eaten alive while bathing in the Ganga river in Vaishali district of Bihar. The anguished and irate family members and locals then ensnared the crocodile with the help of a huge fishing net.

Ankit Kumar, 14, was attacked by a crocodile and eaten alive while bathing in the Ganga river in Vaishali district of Bihar.

Patna: A crocodile was beaten to death with sticks and iron rods by irate villagers in Vaishali district of Bihar after the reptile devoured a 14-year-old boy on the banks of the Ganga river at Khalsa Ghat in Raghopur Diyara Island.

According to an NDTV report, Ankit Kumar, 14, had gone to bathe in the Ganga and also fetch some Gangajal to perform a religious ritual for his newly-bought motorcycle when he was attacked by a crocodile and reportedly devoured alive by the report.

Ankit’s family had bought him a new motorcycle and had gone to take a dip in the Ganga and also fetch some Gangajal for using in a puja for the new vehicle, the report said. However, the family’s joy soon turned to ashes as Ankit was suddenly attacked by a crocodile while he was bathing and pulled under the water by the reptilian predator and ripped to pieces.

Upon witnessing the horrific scene, the family rushed to their son’s rescue but in vain as the boy had been ripped to shreds by the reptile, and by the time they managed to pull his remains from the river, a huge crowd had gathered at the scene.

The anguished and irate family members and locals then ensnared the crocodile with the help of a huge fishing net, yanked it out of the water and brutally thrashed it with wooden sticks and rods until the animal succumbed.

A video of the incident which is doing the rounds of the internet shows the beast being subjected to a vicious beatdown by the irate mob.

“We had bought a new motorcycle and went to take a bath in the Ganga and also fetch some Gangajal for a puja. A crocodile caught hold of Ankit, dragged him under the water and killed him. We managed to pull out his remains after an hour and later we pulled out the crocodile and killed it,” Sakaldip Das, the grandfather of the deceased boy said, according to the report.

The reptile gruesome lynching has been condemned by local authorities who have urged people to refrain people from dishing out vigilante justice and maintain law and order even in the face of distressing circumstances, India Today reported.

The authorities have also urged to report all wildlife-related incident to appropriate authorities for ensuring swift and suitable action, the report said, adding that investigations have been launched to identify the culprits who beat the crocodile to death and ensure fitting action is taken against them.

