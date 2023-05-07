Home

Crocodile Misses Grabbing Zebra By A Flash, Netizens Say ‘Lazy’: Watch

A couple of slow strides on the part of the zebra or a couple of fast moves by the crocodile would have made the difference.

Crocodile misses the zebra by a few inches.

Crocodiles will never leave a chance to go for any prey they have set their eyes on. They use stealth and speed as their main weapons, apart from the massively strong jaws and long sharp teeth. We have come across many videos where they have attacked and caught the prey from within the water. But not every time seems to be a lucky one.

The video shows a zebra crossing a water body and climbing on the bank. As soon as it climbs, a huge croc appears out of the water with an open mouth. But, it misses the zebra by a few inches.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “That croc was visibly pissed. 😂”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That croc was visibly pissed. 😂pic.twitter.com/AKVvc1qQIx — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 3, 2023

That was a very close call. A couple of slow strides on the part of the zebra or a couple of fast moves by the crocodile would have made the difference.

Netizens have shared their comments on the video. Sharing a few here.

AG 🌻🇺🇦🌻@Ag100pct: timing is everything

Mariner Yoda 🔱 @MarinerYoda: I don’t think the zebra is even aware at the end, lol. Cool breeze.

Bubba Gucci @bubbagucci: Had to see the extra point

THE LAST PATRIOT @YourService_254: don’t bother fighting your enemies, use then as a stepping stone to your destination.

Uzman Akhtar @Akhuzman: 🤣🤣🤣

Jorge Luis Argüero @ArgueroJorge: Absolutely 😁

JimMeBlackJack @alien958: Its stripes distracted ithe croc’s vision?

Veeraswamy @veeraswamy59: The laziest animals both especially Croc…😁😂

Mr. Gass @Gass_Hole: If that zebra was me, my butthole would’ve puckered when I looked back…….whew.

Dee DL @DeeDL2023: Yikes

Anthony D @TDRI22: Good!

TheaStuger @tstuger: ouch close call

Kamran Zafar Ch. @kamranzafar_ch: I think Zebra is deaf 🤔

Fiona @Tkwadonn: 😂😂😂😂😂 that laugh at the end I am imagining it’s a hyena watching everything from the other side of the watering hole

Sandro 🇬🇪 @sandrinio1986: Crocodile’s tantrums were just priceless.

Alex Kalashnikov @alexanderkey777: Possible there was some preventive knocking out kick by hoof (not shown)😉

