Moga: One never knows how one's life can change overnight! In one such story of changed fortunes, a woman in Punjab's Moga won the first prize of Rs 1 crore under Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery, after buying a ticket of just rs 100. Asha Rani, wife of Baghapurana's scrap dealer, submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of the prize, according to a statement issued by the Punjab government.

Expressing happiness over winning the first prize, 61-year-old Asha said, “I had never thought in my wildest dreams that one day I will become a crorepati. It is a dream come true for me and my family”.

Talking about the future planning, Asha Rani said that first of all, they will build a new house with the prize money as the existing house is very congested for her big family and the remaining amount will be utilized for expansion of her family business. This bumper prize money will be a great help to tide over financial worries, she added.

She said that her husband has a scrap shop at Baghapurana in Moga district and both her sons are also working in the shop.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab State Lotteries Department said that Asha Rani, the winner of ticket no- C-74263, has submitted the documents today. The lotteries department officials assured the winner that the prize money will be credited to her account soon.

In a similar case, a housewife from Amritsar also recently won Rs 1 crore from a ticket that cost her Rs 100. Expressing elation for the godsend amount, Chauhan said that the blessing has come as a huge relief to her middle-class family.

(With ANI inputs)