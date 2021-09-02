Palghar: Fortunes can change overnight and the shining example of it is a fisherman from Maharashtra who had no clue that the first day of fishing would change his life forever. Yes, a catch of `Ghol’, a type of blackspotted croaker fish, has brought a windfall for the lucky fisherman from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, fetching a price of Rs 1.33 crore, according to a PTI report.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Slaps Random Guy on Road After Argument Over Prank, He Slaps Her Back | Watch

Notably, fishing was prohibited in Maharashtra for several months owing to the monsoon. On August 15, Chandrakant Tare, the fisherman from Murbe in Palghar, resumed sail with his team and came upon a school of Ghol on August 28, about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Wadhwan in the district. Tare and his team got a catch of 157 ghol fishes, known as ‘sea gold’ following which auction for the fishes was held in Murbe.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Rs 1.33 crore, he said. Tare told Hindustan Times that the this huge sale will put an end to his financial worries.

About Ghol fishes