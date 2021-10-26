Bhopal: In an unusual case from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a wife of a millionaire man ran away with a auto-rickshaw driver who is 13 years younger to her. The incident reportedly took place in Khajrana area of the city. The incident came to light after the woman’s husband filed a complaint with the police station about the disappearance of his wife along with Rs 47 lakh from the house.Also Read - 'I Want to Go to Prison': Annoyed Husband Asks Police to Jail Him to Escape Wife at Home!

According to primary information, the auto-rickshaw driver often used to drop the woman at her house. The accused woman is missing since October 13. Also Read - Days After Landslides in Uttarakhand, 100 Villages in 3 Valleys Still Cut Off From Main Roads

Meanwhile, the Indore police are investigating the matter and searching for the millionaire’s wife and the rickshaw driver is on. The location of the accused has been found in Khandwa, Javra, Ujjain and Ratlam following which the police are continuously raiding these arear to find the accused woman and auto-rickshaw driver. Also Read - Travellers From India Can Fly to Singapore From TODAY. Check Latest Guidelines Here

The accused auto driver has been identified as Imran and is 32 years old. His residential address is yet to be known. The police had also recovered Rs 33 lakh in cash from the house of a friend of Imran. However, the woman and the rickshaw driver are yet to be apprehended.

Reports have claimed that the woman’s husband is the owner of land worth crores of rupees.