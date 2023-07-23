Home

Cross-Border Affairs: After Seema-Sachin Love Story, Now India’s Anju Lands In Pakistan To Meet Nasrullah

India's Anju befriended and fell in love with Nasrullah on Facebook a few months ago and has travelled to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan to meet him.

Peshawar/Jaipur: Nearly two months after Seema Haider—a Pakistani mother of four— entered into India to marry Uttar Pradesh’s Sachin Meena, a Indian woman, Anju, has returned the favour by travelling to Pakistan to be with Nasrullah— a man she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook.

According to the police, 34-year-old Anju—a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kailor village and married to Arvind from Alwar district in Rajasthan, recently travelled to Pakistan to meet and be with her lover Nasrullah—a resident of Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Anju, 34, was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She is now in the Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Facebook friend Nasrullah.

Not here to get married

As per a report by Pakistan-based ARY News, Nasrullah, who is a medical professional, became friends with Anju on Facebook a few months ago. However, the report clarified that Anju was only visiting Pakistan for a month and had not gone there to get married to Nasrullah.

“The Indian woman was initially in the custody of the police but was released after her travel documents were verified by the district police,” the report said, according to news agency PTI.

“She was allowed to go after all the travel documents were found to be in order. They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place and which can bring a bad name to the country,” the PTI report quoted a source as saying.

An officer at Dir police station said Anju and her friend were released after her documents were cleared by senior police officer Mushtaq Khab and Scouts Major.

Left home on pretext of travelling to Jaipur

Meanwhile, back home in India, a team of Rajasthan police reached Anju’s in Alwar district’s Bhiwadi to enquire about her after media reports.

Anju’s husband Arvind told police that she left the home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan. “Anju’s husband said that she left home on Thursday. She had a valid passport,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhiwadi Sujit Shankar told PTI.

He said that the family has not filed any complaint regarding the matter.

The couple works in private firms in Bhiwadi and has a 15-year-old girl and a six-year-old son.

Arvind told the media at his home that his wife Anju told her sister that she was in Lahore and later he spoke to her on a WhatsApp call.

He said he will talk to her and will ask her to return, asserting that he was hopeful that she would return home.

He said her her passport was issued in 2020 as she wanted to apply for a job abroad. Arvind said he had no idea that she was in touch with anyone on social media.

Anju and Seema-Similar yet different

The story of Anju and Nasrullah bears an uncanny resemblance to the story of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, who sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, unlike Seema who entered India without a visa via Nepal with her four children all aged below seven years, Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

(With PTI inputs)

