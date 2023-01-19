Home

Curd-Eating Competition In Bihar: Man Creates A Unique Record By Gulping More Than 3.5Kg Curd In 3 Mins

Sudha Dairy successfully organized a Curd-Eating Competition at Patna Dairy Project to promote health benefits of curd.

Curd-Eating Competition In Bihar: A unique curd-eating competition was organised in Patna yesterday which witnessed participants from all across Bihar. This competition is being organized for the last 10 years in Bihar. The event had three categories — including women, men and senior citizens. The competition was organised by Sudha Diary to promote the health benefits of curd.

Visuals From Dahi-Khao Competiton In Patna

Looks like the competition was ‘curdled’ with tension, but the dairy warrior emerged victorious by gobbling up 3 kgs & 647 gms of curd in just 3 minutes! Sudha Dairy successfully organized a Curd-Eating Competition today at Patna Dairy Project to promote health benefits of curd. pic.twitter.com/4aE2HeAMRD — National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Ltd (@ncdficoop) January 18, 2023

Among men, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Barh, got the first position by consuming 3 kg 420 grams of curd in 3 minutes. Among women, Prema Tiwari, a resident of Patna, topped by consuming 2 kg 718 grams of curd in 3 minutes.

On the other hand, senior citizen and defending champion Shankar Kant won the first prize by eating 3 kg 647 grams of curd in 3 minutes. All these three contestants won the title of Dahi Shree. Shankar Kant won this title in the year 2020 by eating 4 kg of curd.

Chairman of Patna Dairy Project Sanjay Kumar thanked all the participants for participating in this competition.