New Delhi: A video of an adorable toddler imitating its grandfather with a walking stick is going viral on social media and trust us this video will definitely make your day. In the short 50 seconds video clip, the baby as well its grandfather can be seen holding a walking stick. As the video proceeds, the baby smilingly tries to imitate its grandfather and walks bending forward holding the stick, while the grandfather walks behind him.

In the viral video, the baby can be seen sporting a pink onesie as it walks around the whole room mimicking its grandpa who can be seen following the baby across the room wearing orange t-shirt and grey shorts.

WATCH VIDEO:



This is not the first time a baby video is going viral, even earlier a video of a baby girl trolling her father while he tried to cut her nails became very popular worldwide. Cute baby videos are known to have stress stress-relieving benefits just like funny animal videos. Social media provides netizens with a constant influx of content, but in the sea of such stress-inducing posts, if you get to see one cute baby video, that will definitely make your boring day at work better.