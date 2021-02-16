New Delhi: Who doesn’t love cute animal videos? Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something to ease your Tuesday blues, we have just the right video for you. Recently, a video of a baby cow playing around with its owners is going viral. The 53-second video shows the shy yet adorable baby cow being caressed by its owners while it prances around. The calf is also made to wear bells, so whenever it moves, the bells also make noise. Also Read - Video of a Bull Charging Out of a Huge Screen in Kuala Lumpur Goes Viral | Watch

Watch the cow baby viral video here:

Baby Punganuru cow at home. Punganuru cows are an endangered species. Very pretty to look at. They grow to a height of 3-4 ft & weigh 150-200 kgs. They give 4-5 Lts of high fat milk per day. @ParveenKaswan @IfsJagan @SudhaRamenIFS @Dept_of_AHD #SundayVideo pic.twitter.com/DKGkWLKqvZ — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) February 14, 2021

Recently, another short video clip was shared by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute based in Washington DC which shows two pandas, one by one, sliding, rolling and making movements with pure joy. The video clip starts with one panda sliding down the snowy pathway of the zoo on his back and then he gathers himself and starts moving up the path, as we assume he was about to try the ride again.

These animal videos not just make you feel good, but also reduce stress according to many studies conducted on this topic.