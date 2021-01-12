What gets cuter than cute dog videos? An adorable Indian doggo who is religious and gives blessings to people. This viral video is definitely going to make your day today or at least put a smile on your face. Also Read - Watch: Mass Snowball Fight Breaks Out in Madrid As Youth Make Most of Blizzard

Facebook user Arun Limadia shared two videos of the blessing dog which have thoroughly delighted netizens. Also Read - Spanish Doctors Nail Hookup Steps of Nora Fatehi's Hit Track 'Saki Saki' | Watch Viral Video

In the first viral video, a female dog was seen sitting on a platform outside the entrance of Siddhivinayak temple in Siddhatek, Maharashtra. Also Read - Absolutely Crazy! Group of People Wear Swimsuits & Hold 'Bikini Party' at Minus 39° C in Siberia | Watch Viral Video

As devotees were exiting from the temple, a few of them extended their hands towards the dog and she lovingly greeted them by shaking hands with them and sometimes giving a high-five.

In another video, a man comes out of the temple and then bows his head down and folds hands in front of the same dog to seek blessings or aashirvaad and the good girl responds by placing her paw on his head and gently tapping it.

After this, the man petted the dog and kissed her on forehead. The Facebook user captioned the post “blessed”.

Watch the cute viral video below and maybe you can be #Blessed by the virtual blessings of the doggo.

Both the videos went instantly viral and managed to receive more than 1.3 million and 110k views each. Netizens showered love and praise in the comments for the doggo. Here are some of the reactions on the videos: