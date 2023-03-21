Cuteness Alert: Baby Elephant Gets Scared By Blanket And Runs To Mom, Watch

Home

For any child, their mother is the best and the greatest source of comfort and reassurance.

This video has all the elements of the exceptional relationship between a mother and her baby that exceeds all other relations.

Viral Video: The mere mention of the adjective cute is enough to bring to mind the images of the most adorable and beautiful babies. They can be humans, animals, or birds. The young ones of any species are gifted with the ability to draw our undivided attention. Animal babies have a dedicated fan following among social media creators and influencers. In fact, social media platforms have pages that are dedicated to them.

Here we have a video that shows a baby elephant sleeping on a sheet and suddenly the blanket or the quilt is pushed by a gush of strong wind and lands on the sleeping baby. The baby elephant is scared by this and gets up and runs toward its mom who is a few feet away. The mom comforts her young one.

The video is shared on Twitter by cctv ediots 📷 @cctv_videos with the caption, “Mama!!😂”

