‘Cutie paaji’: IAF Chief AP Singh’s garba moves steal the show at Vadodara Navratri event and internet is loving it; WATCH viral video

A video of Air Chief Marshal A P Singh enjoying Garba dance has gone viral on social media, with users praising his moves and joking that they had a touch of Bhangra.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/cutie-paaji-iaf-chief-ap-singhs-garba-moves-steal-the-show-at-vadodara-navratri-event-and-internet-is-loving-it-watch-viral-video-8536256/ Copy

'Cutie paaji': IAF Chief AP Singh's garba moves steal the show at Vadodara Navratri event and internet is loving it; WATCH viral video (Image: Videograb)

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh caught everyone’s attention after he joined the Garba celebrations during Navratri in Vadodara, Gujarat. A video of the senior officer trying a few dance steps at the festival has gone viral on social media, with many people praising him for joining in the festive fun.

Singh attended the third night of the United Way of Baroda Navratri Garba Mahotsav 2026. Dressed in blue traditional clothes and wearing a dupatta, he was seen enjoying the music and attempting a few steps alongside the dancers.

The video shows the Air Force chief taking part in the celebrations while people around him dance to the lively Garba beats. He was accompanied by a member of the event’s organising committee and a security guard.

Social Media users react to AP Singh’s garba moves

The video has received several reactions online, with users appreciating the Air Force chief’s relaxed and cheerful side. Many found his dance moves entertaining, while others praised him for joining the celebrations and enjoying Gujarat’s popular festival.

One user commented, “The man who commands the skies, enjoying the colours of Gujarat.” Another wrote, “He is the coolest!”

Some comments also focused on the style of his dance steps. A few users joked that his moves looked more like Bhangra than Garba, adding that Punjabi dance moves can come naturally even when someone tries a different dance form. “Man rocking here after rocking his last sortie ”

Another comment read, “Man after eating 11 airfields and bases,” using humour linked to military operations. Such comments helped the video attract more attention online.

“Bro is vibing in garba after smoking 11 airfields of enemy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joohi K Patel | Food, Travel, Lifestyle Blogger (@joohiie)

Senior Air Force officials also attend the event

The Garba event was also attended by other senior defence officials and their families. They included Air Marshal P V Shivanand, head of the South Western Air Command, Air Commodore R S Bhandari of Air Force Station Vadodara, and retired Air Marshal Sunil Kashinath Vidhate.

The organisers welcomed the officials and invited them to take part in the Maa Chandraghanta Aarti during the evening.

The United Way of Baroda Garba Mahotsav is one of Vadodara’s well-known Navratri events and attracts large crowds every year. The celebrations bring people together through traditional music, dance and prayers.

This year’s Sharad Navratri began on October 11 and will conclude on October 20 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. During the festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga, while Garba and Dandiya events take place across Gujarat and other parts of the country.