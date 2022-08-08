Commonwealth Games 2022: Twitter is beaming with joy after India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu claimed India’s 19th gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after defeating Canada’s Michelle Li on Monday. With this, she also won her first major multi-sport event gold medal with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Li. Notably, she had won the singles bronze in 2014, a singles silver in 2018. Sindhu’s gold took India’s overall medal tally at the CWG 2022 to 56, which now includes 19 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 22 bronze medals.Also Read - Live PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Badminton Scores & Updates: PV Sindhu Wins First-Ever Commonwealth Gold Medal

As soon as she clinched gold, Twitterati showered praises on her and bombarded the microblogging site with congratulatory praises and wishes. One user wrote, “Golden Girl ! PV Sindhu beats Michelle Li of Canada in straight games to win gold in badminton women’s singles in style!! Literally hobbling on 1 leg. Congrats Champion. What a brave performance. Just so proud.” Another commented, “Gold for Greatest Badminton Player and Pride of India #PVSindhu 5th Commonwealth Games Medal for @Pvsindhu1 What a Player !!

See a few tweets here:

The Greatest Indian Badminton Player: PV Sindhu🐐🇮🇳 2 Olympic Medal🥈🥉

5 World Championship Medal 🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉

5 Commonwealth Games Medal 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉

2 Asian Games Medal 🥈🥉

BWF World Tour Final Champion 🏆#PVSindhu | #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/GMjtNu12xk — The SportsGram India (@SportsgramIndia) August 8, 2022

Magnificent win @Pvsindhu1 yeah gold 🥺💞🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 that 56shot rally… wow congratulations #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/oX1NGdKlbC — Dora the explorer (@ishantheloki) August 8, 2022

Golden Girl 🏅! PV Sindhu beats Michelle Li of Canada in straight games to win gold in badminton women’s singles in style!!🏆💛

Literally hobbling on 1 leg. Congrats Champion. What a brave performance. Just so proud🏸🇮🇳￼￼#CWG2022 #PVSindhu #CWG pic.twitter.com/2Tz2C9eM0Y — Nisha Dwivedi (@iamnishadwivedi) August 8, 2022

After the mega win, Sindhu said, “I was waiting for this gold for a long time.. So, I am super happy.” What a player!