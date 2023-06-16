Home

Cyclone Biparjoy: Netizens Flood Twitter with Terrifying Visuals of the Violent Storm

As Gujarat faced the wrath of Biparjoy, people have taken to Twitter to share visuals from their regions.

Visuals from Gujarat's Mandvi | Photo: ANI

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy, which wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Gujarat, has reduced from the ‘very severe’ category to ‘severe’ after making landfall on Thursday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the IMD Director, stated that the cyclone has transitioned from the sea to land areas and is currently centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. He also mentioned that heavy showers are expected in Rajasthan today.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has caused tidal surges, heavy showers, and strong winds in various areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Gujarat’s Morbi district and adjacent areas, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 115-120 kilometers per hour created havoc. The strong winds damaged over 300 electric poles, resulting in power cuts in around 45 villages. The weather department issued a red alert yesterday for the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

As Gujarat faced the wrath of Biparjoy, people have taken to Twitter to share visuals from their regions. Mumbaikars shared videos to depict the weather conditions in Mumbai.

#Mumbai —‘Biparjoy’

Gateway of India

Witnesses Rough Seas

As An impact of .#CycloneBiparjoy. pic.twitter.com/Cs132LLBiz — Ajit kumar (@connectajitcpr) June 16, 2023

#Biparjoy weakens landfall now expected between 9 and 10 pm

The storm has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India, especially #Mumbai and #Gujarat

over 94,000 people have been evacuated by the state government from its path#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/bsP1IE4BEr — Rishabh singh Bhadouria (@Rishabh58113567) June 15, 2023



#WATCH | Gujarat: Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/2JKV5Rwhkz — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023



#WATCH | Dwarka, Gujarat: Rough sea at Gomti Ghat as an impact of 'Cyclone Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/nboDhI4B4Q — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023



#WATCH | Gujarat: Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/d0C1NbOkXQ — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

# Mumbai: Gateway of India witnesses rough seas as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy

#WATCH | Mumbai: Gateway of India witnesses rough seas as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/V5XcU8Fk8r — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

