Cyclone Biparjoy: Netizens Flood Twitter with Terrifying Visuals of the Violent Storm

As Gujarat faced the wrath of Biparjoy, people have taken to Twitter to share visuals from their regions.

Updated: June 16, 2023 9:13 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

cyclone biparjoy
Visuals from Gujarat's Mandvi | Photo: ANI

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy, which wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Gujarat, has reduced from the ‘very severe’ category to ‘severe’ after making landfall on Thursday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the IMD Director, stated that the cyclone has transitioned from the sea to land areas and is currently centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. He also mentioned that heavy showers are expected in Rajasthan today.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has caused tidal surges, heavy showers, and strong winds in various areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Gujarat’s Morbi district and adjacent areas, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 115-120 kilometers per hour created havoc. The strong winds damaged over 300 electric poles, resulting in power cuts in around 45 villages. The weather department issued a red alert yesterday for the coastal regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

As Gujarat faced the wrath of Biparjoy, people have taken to Twitter to share visuals from their regions. Mumbaikars shared videos to depict the weather conditions in Mumbai.

Mumbaikars shared videos to show the weather conditions in Mumbai


Clips from various regions in Gujarat


Here are some latest videos

Mandvi witnesses strong winds as an impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’


Rough sea at Gomti Ghat as an impact of ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’


Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

#Mumbai: Gateway of India witnesses rough seas as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy

