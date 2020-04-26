Gaining fame after grooving to Micheal Jackson’s ‘Earth’ song amid thunderstorm and heavy rain, Mizoram‘s 27-year-old Jeremy L Ralte aka Cyclonic Storm Dancer is back with a bang, Flaunting ninja moves this time, Jeremy claimed to be inspired by Samurai movies as he got “ready for the apocalypse”. Also Read - Irrfan Khan Attends Mother's Funeral Through Video Conferencing, Read on

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jeremy recently shared a video featuring him on a rooftop, donning a kimono-like attire and holding a plastic sword. Dropping some cool kicks and jumps to Yoshida Brothers’ ‘Ibuki’ music, Jeremy braved the windy weather in the backdrop. His hilarious expressions on hitting himself with the sword or getting knocked off by the windy weather apart from slipping occasionally, were enough to make netizens double down with laughter. He captioned the video, “After watching a Samurai movie. Getting ready for the apocalypse • Lockdown almost over. Stay strong people. Have a safe weekend. • : @_clareyyy #samurai#cyclone#mizoram#quarantine#ibuki#yoshidabrothers#taskforce • •Music : Ibuki – Yoshida Brothers (sic).” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears a Stunning Saree With Nick Jonas to Beat Her Quarantine Blue Amid Lockdown

A resident of McDonald Hill area in Zarkawt, Jeremy told Indian Express in an interview after his first video went viral, “I was really really bored(with all the quarantine). Then the storm came…so I thought why not. Then, this rough storm seems like this rough year 2020. Besides, I kinda love bad weather.” As heavy showers returned to the northeastern state, the Aizawl guy grabbed eyeballs across social media this month for taking on the cyclonic rainfall with MJ grooves, leaving many users stunned by his performance in the storm.

On another note, only one COVID-19 case has been reported in Mizoram so far. With no fresh COVID-19 cases in any of the North-eastern states in the past 24 hours, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal and Sikkim have become coronavirus free.