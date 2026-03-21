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Daadi deserves world: Grandson surprises grandma when she gets 1 million subscribers; YouTube reacts | Watch viral video

‘Daadi deserves world’: Grandson surprises grandma when she gets 1 million subscribers; YouTube reacts | Watch viral video

Viral video: A grandson surprises his grandmother with a cute celebration as she hits the milestone of 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Scroll down to see the video.

Instagram/dadikirasoi01

Viral News: In the world of technology, it’s the most beautiful thing to witness our parents and grandparents becoming used to digital gadgets. A heartwarming video is widely circulating on social media for all the right reasons. A grandmother, who runs a YouTube channel based on cooking, recently crossed the grand milestone of achieving 1 million subscribers. The grandson planned a beautiful surprise to celebrate the occasion and made it immensely memorable for her. The viewers are in love with everything about the video. The clip has made everyone a little emotional and a lot happier. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a heartwarming moment as the grandmother from the YouTube channel named Dadi Ki Rasoi completed 1 million subscribers on the platform. The elderly woman unknowingly enters,, and what she gets ahead of is a banger surprise organised by her grandson. Just when she enters the room, she observes pretty decorations, cake, and a screen, which rightly displays the subscriber count in real time. The screen displayed a number which was just some moments away from hitting 1 million. The numbers as seen in the video slowly keep increasing: 999,998… 999,999, and then finally, 1 million!

The reaction of the grandmother has melted every individual’s heart online. It’s because she simply keeps smiling with innocence. She then cuts the cake, shares it with everyone present in the room, and thanks her viewers for all the love and support.

Viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Nischal (@dadikirasoi01)

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The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “1 million people, one big family. Dadi started with simple videos and big blessings, and today we are celebrating 1 million on YouTube. This journey is possible only because of all the love you have given her.nThank you for supporting, watching, and becoming part of Dadi’s journey. Your love means everything to us.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “May her grandchildren get her as dadi in every life time,” and another wrote, “Congratulations!”

YouTube also dropped a comment under the video. It read, “daadi deserves the world and more.”

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