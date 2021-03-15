Shahjahanpur: In yet another dramatic case of real life imitating reel, a bride ran away with cash and jewellery owned by her groom and in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. The shocking case, which resembles plot of Sonam Kapoor’s 2015 movie Dolly Ki Doli, happened on Friday when the newly-wed bride stole valuables and disappeared within 5 hours of the wedding, Times of India reported. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Like Barbie 2.0 in Her Brown Lehenga Worth Rs 1 Lakh - See Pics

According to the report, the 34-year-old groom , son of a marginal farmer was struggling to find a bride for himself. That’s when the man’s sister-in-law stepped in and adviced him to marry the daughter of a poor man from Farukkhabad. The woman was referred to by two persons who knew the groom’s family. The bride’s family then asked for Rs 30,000 to make all the arrangements for the ceremony. Also Read - Greater Noida Techie Robbed of Car at Gunpoint Near Migsun Roundabout in Surajpur

Finally, the wedding was solemnised on Friday at a temple in Farukkhabad, following which the bride was brought home in Powayan. However, within hours, the family was shocked to discover that the bride had disappeared along with the two men. Not only that, all cash and jewellery were also gone. The entire family searched for them on their own, but to no avail. Later, on Sunday, the dejected family approached the police and lodged a complaint. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: In Regret For Slapping Brother, Girl Ends Life

Powayan SHO Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We are trying to verify the facts mentioned in the complaint. A lookout is on to find the suspects, including the bride. We have recorded that statement of the groom and his sister-in-law. ”