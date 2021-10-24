New Delhi: Just a day ahead of Karwa Chauth 2021, Dabur’s Fem Creme Gold Bleach rolled out an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating the festival. The advertisement shows two women getting ready for their first Karwa Chauth while applying the Fem bleach when they discuss the significance of the festival and the reason behind it. The ad further shows another woman joining the two and giving each one a saree to wear at night for the occasion.Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Facebook Status For Your Loved Ones

Towards the end, the ad shows both women facing each other with the traditional sieve and a decorated puja thali with water in front of them, making it clear that they are each other’s partners. The progressive commercial aims to promote the spirit of love and inclusivity, however, it has left the internet divided. Also Read - Viral Video: Toddler Asks Alexa to Play Dum Dum Diga Diga. His Reaction is Too Adorable. WATCH

WATCH the Dabur ad here: Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: 6 Tips to Darken Your Mehndi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While many hailed the company, for their pro-LGBTQ ad promoting same-sex couples and relationships, the video ad did not go well with others who have accused the brand to hurt cultural sentiments. As the ad caught the eye of social media, it not only went viral, but netizens flooded the comments section of the video with an array of reactions.

Netizens even shared the video on their social media accounts as they poured out their reaction to it. The users who were offended by the video wrote, “WHY these kinds of woke experiments are being deliberately done only with Hindu Festivals & traditions??”, “Dabur nahi BABUR hain ye behrupiye. Not gonna purchase any of its products. Neither my friends & family. Sabko dikha diya ad inka,” “This advt is not in good taste. You must learn to respect Hindu sentiments while using the festive occasion for advertising your products” and many more.

Meanwhile, people who have praised the advertisement posted comments like, “That’s cute.. I love it.. I hope one day we can change people’s mentality. Just be them real”, “I cant believe this. Literally warms my heart”, “We stan pride!!! We cherish pride!! We loved pride!! Amazing ad, seriously!” and more.

Along with the cultural debate on the advertisement, some users have also highlighted and shared their displeasure on how the brand focused on society’s obsession with fair skin. Few even slammed the brand for promoting fair skin in their commercial. Reacting on this point, a user wrote, “What I find offensive is that these women are using a skin whitening product as part of their beauty preparations. Brown women, your skin is BEAUTIFUL the way it is. PLEASE do not engage in this unhealthy practice. Yes, I am all for supporting our LGBTQ community. However, isn’t it ironic that this so-called “progressive” ad is for skin whitening?”.

This advertisement is the third video that has sparked controversy within a week, the other two being FabIndia’s new Diwali collection ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ and another one was by tyre major Ceat Ltd in which actor Aamir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets.