Dad Obeys Every Command Of His Baby Daughter, Wins Over Internet: Watch

It is believed that only the mother showers her kids with love and tenderness.

It is just amazing to see a grown-up man acting like a small kid and playing with his daughter.

Paternal Love: Parents dote on their kids and do whatever is possible to keep them happy and content. In fact, the very news of the arrival of a baby fills the entire family with immense joy as they wait for the delivery time. And then parents get to the job of providing every bit of comfort and contentment for the little one.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: So cute 😂

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The man shows paternal instincts, and this also proves that men are equally loving and caring about their children. Otherwise, it is believed that only the mother showers her kids with love and tenderness.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Aquaraquel1 ༺🖋Ana ♡༻ @aquaraquel1: How nice it is to see a father wrapped in the tenderness of his baby. Awww enternece.

Maria José @majosevn: 😍😍

Bharati Khosla🇮🇳 @khosla_lalit: Same my son use to do 😆😄😆🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Langa 💙 @LangaJones: Aw, cute 😍🤗🤗.

Mona @MonaLee41142040: Such an alert baby and already knowing exactly what she wants at such a young age. Remarkable and so lovely; between dad and his little girl!😍

Chloe @SunlightFiona1: envy such happiness

DAA 🇲🇾 @FirdausIsmail92: oh god. not me having a fever again.

Satan @SatanZero1879: Hahahahahaha, that is cute……

Agatha @Agatha1988821: My heart is melted by him

José Marcial Narváez P. @MarcialM2: He is very happy 😊

Unvaxxed @EdnoralBrenda: 😍😂 so beautiful!

Jenny @keanajones1: So lovely❤️

Blue Tick @Nicknamzoom: Child is very smart

Gregory J. Tetu @gt2tetu2: I bet that’s good for the babies development.

