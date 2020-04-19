Many people have lost their jobs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has caused economies to shut down across the world and an increase in the unemployment rate. Yet, there are incidents that ignite hope and tells us that luck and belief can change fortunes overnight. In one of these incidents, a young father in the US who had lost his job due to COVID-19, won a lottery of Rs 22.9 crore. Also Read - Bizarre! Goa Teacher Gets COVID-19 Cure in Vision, Ayush Ministry Will Examine if True

In a report published in Mirror, the man in his 20s recently became a father and had lost his job with the virus causing around 22 million people to lose their jobs in the US alone. The man said he was worried about the family and future in this unprecedented crisis when he got to know that he had won a lottery and the amount can settle him and his family for the lifetime. Also Read - 'Twitter Lynch Mobs Aren't Really Helpful': Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Pulls Down 'Fake' Articles on Tablighi Jamaat

As mentioned in the report, the family is going to receive an amount of Rs 9.75 lakh for the next 20 years. The man said he couldn’t believe the moment and kept awake the entire night with his wife who kept staring at the email they received about winning the lottery. He said, “It is a wonderful feeling. We are a young family and we have a baby, so this will set us up for the rest of our lives. I recently lost my job because of COVID-19, and so this just gives me complete relief. I have been so stressed lately, but now I am so happy.” Also Read - Viral Photos: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India Amid Cronavirus Outbreak

He also shared how his wife is totally excited after winning and is so glad that their lives have now become a dream that they never even imagined. The man said his wife wants to go on a holiday, buy a new car and have a house, ‘not just any house but our dream house.’

Well, ‘It could happen to you’!