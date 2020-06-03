As the world unites against racial discrimination and roots for the protestors in the United States of America, a video of George Floyd‘s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna ‘GiGi’ Floyd, is trending viral for its heartwarming content. Beaming at the unity she is seeing among people of varied races, demanding justice for her father, GiGi couldn’t help but feel proud. Also Read - NBA Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Dies at 74

Taking to his Instagram handle, former NBA star Stephen Jackson Sr shared the video of the little munchkin sitting on the shoulders of ex-basketball pro and smilingly saying, “Daddy changed the world.” Calling Floyd his twin, Jackson warmly captioned a post featuring a picture of him with GiGi, “Don’t worry Twin on my soul I got GiGi. Know dat. I am my brothers keeper and I got a lot of brothers. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Rest Easy Twin (sic).” As for the video, it was captioned, “That’s right GiGi “Daddy changed the world” George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all (sic)” and punctuated it with support emojis in all racial colours. Also Read - 'They're Going to Kill Me': George Floyd's Last Words Displayed on Banners Across Skies in 5 US Cities

A report in KTTC claimed that Jackson was Floyd’s best friend. Stepping in to support Floyd’s wife and daughter, Jackson said, “I’m going to be there to wipe your tears. I am going to be here with you and GiGi. We gon put my brother to rest. We’re going to send him home in beautiful ways this week. But I am telling you we are not leaving we are demanding justice. And I am tired of seeing that I am not about to see her hurt like this every day, we need justice and we demand it in some kind of way.”

A 46-year-old restaurant worker, George Floyd, died in police custody when a Minneapolis officer horrifically kneeled on his neck after pinning him shirtless on the road. The video that later went viral, showed clear racial discrimination as three policemen were recorded on camera, mercilessly murdering George Floyd after wrongly detaining him, handcuffing him and taunting the black man while one knelt on his neck, oblivious to his pleas.

On Tuesday, breaking her silence in the public for the first time, Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, shared, “I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never see her walk down the aisle. If there is a problem she’s having and she needs her daddy, she does not have that anymore. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks. He was good and this was proof that he was a good man.”