After captivating 20 million viewers worldwide, making India's first Metaverse Concert a spectacular success, renowned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has now bought a piece of Metaverse and named it 'Balle Balle Land'.

Balle Balle Land, or BBL, is the first land acquisition on Metaverse in India. Daler Mehndi officially launched the area on Holi.

What is Balle Balle Land?

Balle Balle Land houses a store that offers merchandise in the form of NFTs. BBL also features a gigantic golden statue of the singer and would host concerts performed by the popstar and various artists.

Daler Mehndi plans on using the Balle Balle Land as a platform to promote Punjabi and Sufi music across the world. “This platform (Metaverse) will also help me nurture talent and help the music community of Punjab, Sufi, Pop music and Bollywood grow,” the singer said.

Daler Mehndi performs Metaverse concert:

Daler Mehndi recently became the first Indian artist to perform at a Metaverse concert, joining in the leagues of Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande on the list of artists who have already appeared in Metaverse concerts.

Daler Mehndi, the king of pop music, is known for brilliantly immersing audiences in his magical world by magnificently captivating them with his high-octane performance style and trendsetting approach in the music realm.

This year, he was invited to perform at the first-ever Indian Metaverse Concert on the 73rd Republic Day celebrating the arrival of India on the digital space. As he flawlessly infused patriotic fervor with beats and moves reminiscent of a bygone era, he delighted his fans beyond their imaginations. The fans chose different avatars and dance actions as they participated virtually in the concert.