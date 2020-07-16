Police brutality continues to amp up in India despite the coronavirus pandemic and the latest incident of a Dalit farmer and wife beaten mercilessly before their children in Guha, by Madhya Pradesh police is proof of the same. Adding to the heartless treatment meted out to the couple, their crops were destroyed by the police after which the farmer and his wife drank pesticide leaving the children wailing over their bodies. Also Read - Tehsildar to File Complaint Against MP Man Who Married Two Women, Says 'Polygamy a Criminal Offence'

The videos and pictures of the cruel incident shook Twitter, leaving netizens’ hearts crushed. Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, the Twitterati poured out rage and sorrow. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Allocates Portfolio, Narottam Mishra Gets Home Ministry | Check Full List of New Ministers

While one user wrote, “Raju and Savitri, a Dalit couple were brutally beaten up by MP police while they protested against the destruction of their crops. When the police didn’t stop they drank pesticides. And this gruesome crime took place infront of their children. #शिवराज_सिंह_इस्तीफा_दो (sic)”, another tweeted, “The photos of police caning the couple & children crying their heart out with the bodies of their parents. Being poor in India is the biggest CRIME (sic)” Also Read - Fake News: Amitabh Bachchan DID NOT Record Video Thanking Doctors at Nanavati Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Raju and Savitri, a Dalit couple were brutally beaten up by MP police while they protested against the destruction of their crops. When the police didn’t stop they drank pesticides. And this gruesome crime took place infront of their children.😡 #शिवराज_सिंह_इस्तीफा_दो pic.twitter.com/9fIgRgVpqN — Rama Naga (@RamaJNUSU) July 15, 2020

#Dalit Farmer, Wife Drink Pesticide After Police Destroy Crops in #MadhyaPradesh. https://t.co/twavxQHipc

by @NandyAsmita

The photos of police caning the couple & children crying their heart out with the bodies of their parents.

Being poor in India is the biggest CRIME. pic.twitter.com/5iCuD3O3Al — Kumar Manish #StayAtHome 🏡 (@kumarmanish9) July 15, 2020

The cruel face of the government- Dalit peasant family drank poison on the field in Guna Jaganpur Chak, police said they were pretending! While the farmers remained unconscious after drinking pesticides on the farm. Opposition too silent ?@MpPoliceOffici1 @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/3KxOgUcQdQ — prakash Mehra (@prakash24308092) July 15, 2020

A Dalit couple in MP drank pesticide after police allegedly tried to destroy their crops.

They were beaten up brutally by cops.

Their kids were trying to save them.

We live in society where we teach “ALL LIVES MATTER”, sadly still DISCRIMINATE.@ChouhanShivraj#DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/uaVh6IfTUj — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) July 15, 2020

No dignity in life or death. Dalit farmer and his wife attempted suicide in MP’s Guna district. Cops are seen dragging them to the hospital after they consumed pesticide. They were heavily indebted and the govt ordered them to evict allegedly encroached farmland. 📸: Patrika pic.twitter.com/hCz1hXdoid — Pooja 🌈 (@Pooja_Chaudhuri) July 15, 2020

As per the latest reports, the farmer Rajkumar and his wife Sabitri were taken to the nearest government hospital. While Sabitri is reportedly critical, the police have registered FIRs and Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to suicide) against the couple and other locals present at the spot.

The newly-formed Shivraj Singh Chouhan government faced severe flak for running a “jungle raj” in the state after which the Guna SP and the Collector, who had ordered the eviction drive and defended police action, were removed from their posts on Wednesday, 15 July. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, according to a tweet by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.