Amroha: Despite laws against caste discrimination, violence against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is a reality in India, unfortunately. In one such shameful incident, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was shot dead by some youth in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Saturday, while he was sleeping.
Why? They killed him just because he entered a temple!
On June 1, Vikas Kumar Jatav visited the local Shiva temple, however, the upper caste village youth raised objections over him entering into the temple. As per The Telegraph, a scuffle soon ensued after Vikas ignored their warnings, following which the upper caste youths beat him up and used casteist slurs.
After the incident, the cops were informed of the fight between Jatav and the upper caste youth but no action was taken. The in-charge of the local police station, Niraj Kumar, said that primary investigations didn’t suggest any dispute related to a temple or untouchability.
Later, four people Lala Chauhan, Horam Chauhan, Jasveer, and Bhushan came to his house at night, shot Vikas while he was sleeping and threatened the family, and ran away.
Hearing the gunshots, Jatav’s family rushed to rescue him, however, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.
All the four accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC (murder) and under SC/ST Act.
Soon after the news spread, people on social media were appalled at the gross injustice, asking ‘Do Dalit lives really matter in India?’ Netizens also questioned as to why there was not much outrage about the Dalit boy’s death, at a time when people are demanding justice for the Kerala elephant.
