Amroha: Despite laws against caste discrimination, violence against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is a reality in India, unfortunately. In one such shameful incident, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was shot dead by some youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Saturday, while he was sleeping. Also Read - Virus is Inside The Head! Quarantined Boy in Nainital Booked After Refusing Meal Cooked by Dalit Woman

Why? They killed him just because he entered a temple!

On June 1, Vikas Kumar Jatav visited the local Shiva temple, however, the upper caste village youth raised objections over him entering into the temple. As per The Telegraph, a scuffle soon ensued after Vikas ignored their warnings, following which the upper caste youths beat him up and used casteist slurs.

After the incident, the cops were informed of the fight between Jatav and the upper caste youth but no action was taken. The in-charge of the local police station, Niraj Kumar, said that primary investigations didn’t suggest any dispute related to a temple or untouchability.

Later, four people Lala Chauhan, Horam Chauhan, Jasveer, and Bhushan came to his house at night, shot Vikas while he was sleeping and threatened the family, and ran away.

In UP's Amroha, a Dalit teen was shot dead on Saturday night by four assailants days after deceased had an altercation with another family over entry inside a local temple. Police refuted allegation of dispute over temple. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/7oQSpTehRL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 8, 2020

Hearing the gunshots, Jatav’s family rushed to rescue him, however, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

All the four accused have been booked under section 302 of IPC (murder) and under SC/ST Act.

Soon after the news spread, people on social media were appalled at the gross injustice, asking ‘Do Dalit lives really matter in India?’ Netizens also questioned as to why there was not much outrage about the Dalit boy’s death, at a time when people are demanding justice for the Kerala elephant.

#VikasJatav, a 17 yr old Dalit teen from Amroha, was shot dead by 4 members of an upper-caste family because he prayed in the temple. This is the only news I found on it. #DalitLivesMatter. Do they? Really? 1/nhttps://t.co/xs7dnSX8GM — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2020

Again it's murder of Dalit and again it's in Uttar Pradesh.

Social harmony, equality, justice has been replaced by social violence, inequality & injustice in BJP regime. We demand strong punishment for culprits, justice & compensation for victim's family.https://t.co/KJGif70afl — Dalit Congress (@INCSCDept) June 8, 2020

@IshitaYadav is your outrage selective only towards the accidental death of a #keralaelephant ? Doesn’t the murder of a Dalit boy, that too in your holy land bring about no tweetitches?? #DalitLivesMatter https://t.co/0D78V3sGRR — Joe Joseph (@JoeJose48199111) June 8, 2020

At the time of elections, they woo the same Dalit brothers and make them dream of the Hindu Rashtra, Hindu Ekta etc. But the reality is that the elite Brahmins have no respect for our Dalit Brothers.#DalitLivesMatter#BrahminsAgainstDalitshttps://t.co/vjZERDWvQj — HasanSpeaks… (@TweetByHasan) June 9, 2020

When will brutality of upper caste ppl stop on Dalits?The attack on Dalits has been raising in these days but the police and gvt is mum. Inaction is just injustice #DalitsLivesMatter UP: Dalit teen shot by upper caste youth for praying at temple in Amroha https://t.co/QK585oLgXf — Lokesh (@LokeshL0KI) June 9, 2020

We are in 2020, why can’t a dalit teen pray at temple? We live in a democratic country and every person should be treated equally. No person is superior to other. End racism please! spread peace, love and accomodating behavior. https://t.co/AoJpXKdQFW — Aairah (@peaceninjaa) June 9, 2020

India raised voice against recent elephant death but humans doesn't count.#DalitLivesMatterhttps://t.co/sdK91DMxoQ — Dibyendu (@Dibyend48970765) June 9, 2020

Extremely shameful!