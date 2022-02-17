Nagpur: Days after carmaker Hyundai and fast food service chains were slammed for their tweets on Kashmir Solidarity Day, KFC has now gone into some damage control mode with a new poster at one of its outlet. A photo of a KFC outlet declaring “entire Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India” has gone viral, earning the praise of Indians.Also Read - Twitter Adds Paytm Payment Gateway For Tips in India

Many took to Twitter to share the picture and appreciated KFC’s clear stance. Others urged Pizza Hut and Hyundai to do the same. One user wrote, ”It’s really amazing to see @kfc #kfcindia sells chicken but have heart of lion . I just love it more from now.” Another said, ”This is a proper way to apologise hyundai also need do same thing.”

It's really amazing to see @kfc #kfcindia sells chicken but have heart of lion . I just love it more from now. https://t.co/GoKH11sJBb — Mukesh (@mukeshbedval) February 15, 2022

What was the issue?

Fast food restaurant chain KFC earned the ire of netizens after the brand’s Pakistan handle uploaded a post on Facebook depicting ‘solidarity’ with Kashmir. “We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom,” KFC PAK wrote. The February 5 post has since been deleted but social media users shared screenshots of it, and demanded an apology from the company as #BoycottKFC trended on Twitter. Following an online uproar, KFC India issued an apology on February 7.

Taking to Twitter, KFC India wrote, “We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”

Car maker Hyundai India was also caught in a similar social media crossfire.