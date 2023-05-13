Home

Dance Teacher Recreates Michael Jackson’s Thriller And It’s Irresistible: Watch

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is one of the most engaging and entertaining dance videos.

The teacher and students are enjoying every bit of it even though it is not easy to master the difficult steps of the epic hit.

Those who have heard Michael Jackson’s song Thriller and watched its video would certainly agree that it is one of the most engaging and entertaining dance videos and songs. In fact, it has been a trendsetter and has inspired many artists to recreate its magic. Also, professional dance instructors take it up as a challenge to teach it in perfect sync with their students.

The video shows a woman dance teacher who is leading a troupe of youngsters and they are performing Thriller. Their coordination and choreography are very good.

The video is shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “This Teacher teaches students to dance ” Thriller ””.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This Teacher teaches students to dance ” Thriller ” pic.twitter.com/VxGOt6iW9s — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 12, 2023

Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released in 1982 and the video was directed by John Landis. It references numerous horror films and sees Jackson dancing with a horde of zombies.

Many elements of Michael Jackson’s Thriller have had a lasting impact on popular culture, such as the zombie dance and Jackson’s red jacket, designed by Landis’s wife Deborah Nadoolman. Fans worldwide re-enact its zombie dance and it remains popular on YouTube. The Library of Congress described it as the most famous music video of all time, and it has been named the greatest video by various publications and readers’ polls. In 2009, it became the first music video inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”, says Wikipedia.

